Fight Results: Naoya Inoue finishes Nonito Donaire with second round KO

When IBF,WBA champion Naoya “The Monster” Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs) and WBC champion “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) first met they fought to an action packed decision. Tonight was a different story with the rematch ending a quick two rounds, with Inoue unifying the 3 bantamweight titles.

The fight took place once again at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan where they fought in 2019, the audience was packed with a respectful and attentive crowd.

The fight started with both fighters sizing each other up, but Donaire didn’t look as energetic compared to his recent outings. Maybe the age played a factor and cutting down to 118 pounds took its toll on him.

The first score came when Inoue dropped Donaire with a right hand that sent him down, Inoue saw his opportunity to attack and finish Donaire but the bell range and Donaire was saved.

Round two started and Donaire moved around trying to time Inoue but he couldn’t pull the trigger he was stiff and it looked like he saw the punches coming but he couldn’t react and just ate the shots.

Inoue landed a combo, stunning Donaire near the corner of the ropes and followed up with a vicious left hook as Donaire tried to duck to evade the follow up and sent him down on the canvas.

Donaire was done and the referee call it at 1:24 minutes of round two.

Naoya Inoue only needs one more title the WBO which is owned by Paul Butler, if he cannot get that last belt for undisputed he would move up to 122 pounds and try to conquer another weight division.

