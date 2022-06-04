Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte Fight Live Stream Tonight on Kambosos-Haney Card

The George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney fight in Australia will be filled with fun action packed fights from top to bottom, including the co-main event Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte.

The WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF undisputed lightweight championship is on the line when unbeaten champions George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney battle it out for the right to be crowned king of the division.

Aussie title contender Jason Moloney is ready to steal the show at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia and he will go head to head with a durable opponent Aston Palicte of the Philippines.

Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KOs) is a two-time title challenger who is moving up to the bantamweight division and he believes his body is fresher not having to cut the few pounds to get back down to super flyweight where he normally campaigned.

The Filipino believes he will have the power advantage and can see a knockout of the Australian favorite, but Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) also warns of his power and if Palicte tries to trade blows he will exchange.

Fight Card

Undisputed Lightweight Championship – George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney (IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO Titles)

Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte

David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla

Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye

Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne

The Kambosos vs. Haney and Moloney vs. Palicte fights will be televised in the United States on ESPN and ESPN+ will live stream the event online on June 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

