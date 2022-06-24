Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC 4: Josh Blyden vs. Steven New August 5th, Tickets Now On Sale

iKON FC 4 TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR AUGUST 5th Fight in Savannah-GA

Main Event: Savannah’s Josh Blyden vs. Steven New

Co-Main Event: Georgia’s Undefeated Amun Cosme vs. Unbeaten Diego Gomez Manzur

Miami FL – Jorge Masvidal’s iKON Fighting Championship organization announced tickets are on sale now for iKON FC 4, a professional mixed martial arts event taking place from the Savannah Convention Center and streamed live via UFC Fight Pass on Friday, August 5th.

“Get ready Savannah, iKON FC is bringing a stacked card of action packed fights to the Convention Center Friday, August 5th – and get ready for me, because I’m in town today and tomorrow to see the city and introduce iKON Fighting Championship to the community.”

Tickets for iKON FC 4 are on sale now for $50 for general admission /10-seat VIP Tables for $1,000 and can be purchased through https://ikonfc.com/shop. Doors open at 6:00pm ET; the first bout is at 7:00 p.m. ET; iKON FC 4 goes live on UFC Fight Pass at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Masvidal arrives in Savannah later today and will be making an appearance at the Savannah Bananas game at Grayson Stadium Saturday night.

Savannah sports fans will see the number two-ranked Georgia featherweight and Champion Training Center’s own Josh Blyden (9-2) take on Tennessee’s “Showtime” Steven New (8-3) in iKON FC 4’s main event matchup. Blyden and New will touch gloves August 5th with both riding a three fight win streak.

In the co-main event, the undefeated and #4-ranked Georgia pro bantamweight, Amun Cosme (4-0) will face the undefeated “El Nino” Diego Gomez Manzur (5-0), fighting out of Los Andros, Chile.

iKON FC 4 also brings Joe “Stitch ‘Em Up” Schilling to Savannah vs. a soon to be announced opponent. Schilling is a masterful combat sports veteran of four sports, having fought in boxing and MMA, and holding championship belts in kickboxing and Muay Thai. Combat Sports currently ranks Schilling the #7 middleweight kickboxer in the world.

In a featherweight bout, Macon, Georgia’s Quinten Culpepper (5-1) will meet Canaan Kaiwhae (6-2) who last fought in November 2021 in a Dana White Contender Series event. In welterweight action, the undefeated Macon-native Lindsey Jones (4-0) will face Sterling, Virginia’s “Good2Go” Kenny Gaudreau.

Kicking off the main card live on UFC Fight Pass will be the female flyweights Lydia Warren (1-0) taking on Chico, California’s Valerie “The Violater” Wong (1-2).

In undercard action, iKON FC 4 features:

· Featherweights / 145 lbs. – Savannah’s Brandon Moran (1-0) vs. TBD

· Middleweights / 185 lbs. – Torrez Finney (2-0) vs. Louis Brewington (0-1)

· Lightweights / 155 lbs. – Savannah’s Eddie Lamonte (0-0) vs. TBD

· Bantamweights / 135 lbs. – Augusta’s Malcolm Wellmaker (1-0) vs. Kasim Ruffin (2-2)

EVENT LISTING – Friday, August 5, 2022

· iKON FC 4: LIVE ON UFC FIGHT PASS – 9:00 p.m. ET

· Venue: Savannah Convention Center

· Doors: 6:00 p.m. ET

· First Bout: 7:00 p.m. ET

· Live on UFC Fight Pass: 9:00 p.m. ET

· Tickets start at $50 – available through www.ikonfc.com/shop

