Undisputed Super Middleweight Women’s Champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn Receives Special Edition WBO Belt

Puerto Rico, June 28 – Franchon Crews-Dezurn was left speechless when she received her special edition World Boxing Organization (WBO) title belt recognizing her as the first undisputed female world champion in the history of the Super Middleweight (168 pounds) division. The title belt presentation was held at the Monterrey Boxing Academy in Bayamón.

Veteran Puerto Rican amateur female standout Kiria Tapia:

“It is an honor to be witness of such a special day for Franchon and to be one of those asked to present the special edition belt to her. I have followed her career since she was an amateur. She deserves this recognition and much more. She is my friend and we have been through a lot together. She is a great human being and I am so happy to have her here in my country. May God bless her”.

Peter Khan, manager of Crews-Dezurn:

“Thanks to the WBO, its Executive Committee and to all who support female boxing. This sport has changed. We have seen Franchon become undisputed champion, and she is helping to knock down the barriers to get better opportunities for women in sports, especially in boxing, just like Kiria Tapia and Amanda Serrano have done.”

“For me it is an honor to work alongside Franchon. I’ve worked with many boxers, but it is an absolute honor to work with her because she is consummate professional inside and outside the ring. And the way she inspires others is incredible. She is the definition of a true champion.”

Franchón Crews-Dezurn:

“This is… Wow! I feel honored to be here in Puerto Rico. Thank you, Paco (Francisco Valcarcel) and the WBO for inviting me to this beautiful island. I want to continue inspiring women in boxing, like Kiria Tapia does in Puerto Rico, because she is truly a great champion of amateur boxing and will also be one in professional boxing in the future.”

“To be undisputed champion and to receive this title is a huge deal for me, my family and friends. It was a difficult process to get to where I am today. It too a lot of hard work, sacrifice, hard days and nights. I went through a lot, so being here today, helping to open doors and opportunities for other women is something very important to me. I want to thank God for this. I also want to thank my manager, Peter Khan, my team, my training club Head Bangers Gym, and my husband, We are a team and we fight together. I am proud to be the WBO Champion and every time I get in the ring, I will fight with all my heart.”

Photo by Víctor Planas / OMB

