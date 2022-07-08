Jake Paul silences naysayers by fighting a legit pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOS) was originally set to face fellow undefeated prospect Tommy Fury on August 6th, but after unfortunate circumstances forced Fury to pull out of the fight, Paul secured a credible replacement in Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-1, 6 KOs) to fill the void.

Paul, 25, is famous for being a Disney star and YouTube sensation with millions of fans and earning millions of dollars from his videos.

The Ohio native has no amateur boxing experience but fell in love with the sport when he fought on the 2018 KSI vs. Logan Paul undercard and knocked out his opponent Deji in the fifth round.

Ever since 2018 he has lived a boxers life, studying film, training and learning as much as possible about the sweet science.

Paul has great respect for the sport and even took multiple weight division champion Amanda Serrano who fights on his August 6th card, under his wing and helped her get her highest paydays in the sport.

Despite his respect for boxing he still has detractors who refuse to give him any respect or credit for helping boxing grow with a younger audience.

One of the main criticism is his opponent selection. A lot of naysayers suggest he has only fought YouTubers, NBA players, UFC fighters with grappling backgrounds and is scared to take on a real professional boxer who isn’t washed up.

On August 6, Paul hopes to silence some of his critics by taking on Hasim Rahman Jr. a former sparring partner of his, who is also a legit pro boxer and the son of former two-time world heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman Sr. best known for knocking out Lennox Lewis.

Paul has acknowledged that he isn’t going to jump right in against the likes of a Canelo Alvarez or someone in the top tier yet, because he is still young in the sport and has to slowly gain confidence and experience in the pro ranks. His goal is to keep stepping up in competition and to build his skill set until he is ready for a world title shot.

Paul vs. Rahman Jr. will be scheduled for 8-rounds in the cruiserweight division and will take place on August 6, 2022 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on Showtime Pay-Per-View. Amanda Serrano vs Brenda Carabajal will be the co-main event.

