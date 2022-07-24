Watch BKFC Fight Night Tampa 2: Grant vs Barnett Live Steam on FITE TV

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to Tampa, Florida for BKFC Fight Night Tampa 2: Grant vs. Barnett for the interim Bantamweight title on Saturday night.

The BKFC is the fastest growing combative sport in the world and always offers action packed matches.

The main event of the evening has the current interim 135lb champion Jarod “Kid Gatti” Grant taking on former two-time title challenger Reggie “Eaz E” Barnett Jr. for the bantamweight title.

The winner wants to take on the current title holder Johnny Bedford in a super showdown.

The favorite tonight is the 23 year old rising star Grant, he will have the momentum heading into the fight but Barnett feels his experience is key and this will be his third attempt at the championship so he will bring his A game.

The co-main event will be a real treat with two light heavyweights with power going heads up as undefeated John Michael “JoMI” Escoboza takes on Jared “Captain Deadpool” Warren. Don’t blink the fight could end quickly.

BKFC Fight Night Tampa 2 Fight Card

Jarod Grant vs. Reggie Barnett Jr (Interim BKFC bantamweight championship)

John Michael Escoboza vs. Jared Warren

David Mundell vs. David Simpson

Rynell Riley vs. Jonny Tello

Joshua Sanchez vs. Ryan Shough

Ryan Reber vs. Rick Caruso

Stevo Morris vs. Branden Allen

Henry Williams vs. Tim Hester

Watch BKFC Fight Night Tamp 2: Jarod Grant vs. Reggie Barnett Jr. Live Stream on FITE.TV on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

