James Toney: Anthony Joshua fought Oleksandr Usyk scared, Deontay Wilder beats both of them

British boxing star Anthony Joshua failed to recapture the WBA, WBO and IBF unified heavyweight titles on August 20th when he fought Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch and lost by split decision.

The former unified heavyweight champion was once a dominant force in the division, but was criticized for not having the mental fortitude in big fights. The muscular champion who weighs over 240 lbs and stands 6 feet 6 inches tall is built like a comic book hero. He said the reason he doesn’t throw many punches is due to the fact that he is not a smaller heavyweight like Mike Tyson and Rocky Marciano.

One undersized heavyweight who came up from middleweight to fight in the heavyweight division is James “Lights Out” Toney and the slick defensive boxer doesn’t believe Joshua has it in him anymore after his poor showing against Usyk.

Toney told ESNEWS that Joshua fought scared and if he were to go and fight American knockout artist and former WBC champion Deontay Wilder, he would lose.

“Wilder wins because right now Joshua he is totally shot, man,” Toney told ESNEWS. “He (Joshua) should have beat the guy (Usyk) last week. Usyk he’s alright, not a great fighter but it is what it is. Joshua showed his true stature, he was scared.

Toney went on to say currently retired undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury beats Usyk and also added that Deontay Wilder would beat the Ukrainian southpaw as well.

“Fury beats Usyk easy. Fury is a better boxer and he’s more aggressive. Usyk he’s a good boxer but he’s not aggressive, he boxes to stay safe. Wilder is going to bomb him. He is too strong for him. For real, he is too strong,” said Toney.

The biggest fight to be made in boxing right now is a heavyweight WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF unification for undisputed status between two undefeated champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Uysk. If the two fight it would be a massive Pay-Per-View attraction that would generate millions.

