Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga Fight Stream Watch Live on ESPN

Top Rank presents Michael ‘Mick’ Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga live from The SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland on Saturday, August 6 on ESPN+.

The Top Rank card will be loaded with boxing action showcasing the local Irish talent such as undefeated rising stars welterweight Paddy ‘Real Deal’ Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs), featherweight Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KOs), and junior middleweight standout Kieran Molloy (1-0, 1 KOs).

The Irish are proud fighting people known for their heart and fighting spirit, and tonight at The SSE Arena cheering fans will be packed in to root for their Irish warriors as they fill the card in an exciting night of boxing action from Ireland.

The main event has the two-time Irish Olympian Michael ‘Mick’ Conlan taking on three-time title challenger Miguel Marriaga of Colombia in a 10-round featherweight tussle.

Conlan was highly touted as the future star of Irish boxing, and he even had the support of UFC superstar and two division champion ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor when he turned pro.

When Conlan finally got his world title opportunity on March 12, 2022 he nearly achieved his goal of becoming a world champion but fell short in a shocking last minute KO.

Conlan went up against WBA featherweight champ Leigh Wood at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England and was up on the judges scorecards until he decided to put on a show for the fans instead of playing it safe, he exchanged punches with Wood only to get caught and knocked out of the ropes.

This would be a huge learning experience for Conlan and he will not make the same mistake of getting overconfident and get caught in a foolish exchange.

Fight Card

Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga

Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins

Kieran Molloy vs. Evgenii Vazem

Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban

Kurt Walker vs. Marcos Gabriel Martinez

Paddy Donovan vs. Tom Hill

Tony McGlynn vs. James McGivern

Colm Murphy vs. Ruadhan Farrell

Thomas Carty vs. Jiri Svacina

Fearghus Quinn vs. Seamus Devlin

Sean McComb vs. Ramiro Blanco

Event: Michael ‘Mick’ Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga

Venue: The SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland

Date and Time: Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

TV / Live Stream: ESPN+ in North America, and FITE TV in Ireland/UK.

