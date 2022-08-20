Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

Former world champions Omar Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets agree to meet in a 12-round light welterweight contest at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, August 20 on Showtime Championship Boxing.

Also on the Premier Boxing Champions card will be three other bouts including two world title bouts.

Alberto Puello vs. Batyr Akhmedov will be for the vacant WBA light welterweight championship and Roger Gutierrez will put his WBA super featherweight belt on the line against challenger Hector Luis Garcia.

Undefeated rising star Brandun Lee will open the Showtime telecast against Will Madera in a 10-roound 140 lbs bout.

Before the main broadcast on Showtime, boxing fans can watch a FREE countdown and two-fight preliminary undercard show on Showtimes Sports official YouTube page.

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Lenier Pero will take on Joel Caudle in an 8 round bout, and undefeated middleweight Fiodor Czerkaszyn will face Gilbert Venegas Jr. in an 8 rounder.

Main Card on Showtime

Light Welterweight – Omar Figueroa Jr vs. Sergey Lipinets (12 rounds)

WBA Light Welterweight Championship – Alberto Puello vs. Batyr Akhmedov (12 rounds)

WBA Super Featherweight Championship – Roger Gutierrez vs. Hector Luis Garcia (12 rounds)

Light Welterweight – Brandun Lee vs. Will Madera (10 rounds)

Free Preliminary Card on YouTube

Heavyweight – Lenier Pero vs. Joel Caudle (8 rounds)

Middleweight – Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Gilbert Venegas Jr (8 rounds)

Non-televised Bouts

Bantamweight – Rau’shee Warren vs. Francisco Portillo (8 rounds)

Light Welterweight – Ismael Barroso vs. Fernando David Saucedo (8 rounds)

Light Heavyweight – Atif Oberlton vs. Robert Burwell (6 rounds)

Middleweight – Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Anthony Hannah (6 rounds)

Super Bantamweight – Michael Angeletti vs. Rafael Morel (4 rounds)

The free preliminary live stream on YouTube begins at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT on Saturday, August 20, 2022, the main Showtime broadcast starts at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets Free Live Stream Prelims and Countdown Show Video



