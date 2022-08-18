PKA Worldwide is coming to Texas on August 27 to search for the best Kickboxers

PKA WORLDWIDE’S HUNT FOR THE SPORT’S GREATEST “STRIKERS” IS COMING TO TEXAS ON AUGUST 27, 2022.



Kickboxing legends to judge tryouts for new professional kickboxing organization

A legendary line-up of combat sports veterans, who have played a major role in the dynamic growth of mixed martial arts, are on the hunt for the greatest strikers on the planet. The “search” for aspiring professional kickboxers – the second in a series of worldwide events for the new Professional Kickboxing Association – is scheduled for Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Travis Lutter Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (6913 Camp Bowie Blvd) in Fort Worth, TX.

Mixed martial artists trained in a variety of disciplines and interested in receiving one of the 60 invitations to the event, and the chance to earn a contract with PKA WORLDWIDE can register at PKAWorldwide.com.

Through the worldwide search to identify and sign the greatest strikers on the planet, PKA WORLDWIDE will finally give strikers trained in kickboxing and other martial arts their own platform to fight. As a result, kickboxers who have had to compete in hybrid versions of their skillset will now have a sport of their own to exclusively showcase their punching and kicking skills on the sport’s biggest stage – the PKA Striking Cage.

The event will also bring together three of Texas’ most esteemed martial artists including the event co-hosts Jamie Cashion -a ninth degree black belt under legendary J. Pat Burleson – and Travis Lutter winner of The Ultimate Fighter 4. One of Lutter’s most successful students, Troy Dorsey – a champion in both boxing and kickboxing – will join in as a celebrity judge alongside five legendary professional kickboxers; Bill “Superfoot” Wallace, Rick “The Jet” Roufus and 10th degree black belts Joe Corley, Jeff Smith and James “Smokey” West.

“The remarkable growth of MMA and other combat sports for the past 20 years has convinced us that now is the perfect time to re-introduce professional kickboxing to fill a niche in the combat sports landscape,” said Corley, CEO of PKA WORLDWIDE. “Texas is a hotbed for aspiring mixed martial artists and we’re confident that several of the fighters attending the PKA Texas Striker Search will earn professional contracts and the chance to compete for the PKA World Championship.”

For more information prospective fighters, promoters, sponsors and fans can visit PKAWorldwide.com, follow on Facebook or social media @PKA_Worldwide (Twitter and Instagram).

