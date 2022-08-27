Watch KSI vs. Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda Fight Stream Live on DAZN

2 Fights 1 Night: KSI vs. Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda is the first MF & DAZN X Series event and it will take place at The O2 Arena in London, on Saturday night, live stream on DAZN.

Social media stars going into boxing has become a popular trend now, with the rise of Jake Paul quickly becoming one of boxings biggest draws.

British YouTuber KSI was one of the first to start the trend alongside Logan Paul when they fought twice and drew big numbers on pay-per-view.

KSI steps back into the ring and will have a record of 1 and 0 as a pro boxer having beat Long Paul by split decision.

Since the original opponent Alex Wassabi pulled out of the fight due to a concussion suffering in sparring, KSI scrambled to save the card and was able to put together a unique event where he fights two guys in one night.

First he will go against British rapper Swarmz and then in the main event he takes on pro boxer out of Mexico Luis Alcaraz Pineda, both bouts will be scheduled for 6 rounds and in the crusierweight division.

Also on the card will be Deji vs Fousey, FaZe Temperrr vs Slim Alabaher, and King Kenny vs FaZe Sensei as well as several other social media star match ups.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda

Light Heavyweight – Deji Olatunji vs. Fousey

Light Heavyweight – FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher

Welterweight – Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero

Cruiserweight – King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei

Cruiserweight – Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski

Cruiserweight – Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn

Cruiserweight – KSI vs. Swarmz

Event: 2 Fights 1 Night: KSI vs. Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda

Venue: The O2 Arena, London, England

Date and Time: Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm BST / 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT

TV / Live Stream: DAZN

