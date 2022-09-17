Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin III Fight Stream, Where To Watch, Start Time

Fight fans will be amped up on Saturday night when Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends his undisputed super middleweight title against long time rival Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin in a trilogy for the ages at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo is coming off a upset decision loss to undefeated light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, but he hasn’t lost his start status because thousands of adoring fans took the trip to Las Vegas to support the Mexican boxing star on Saturday night.

He still wants the rematch with Bivol but believes now is the time to silence Golovkin for good and to make sure to end the chapter between them.

Golovkin who turned 40 years old, is coming off a stoppage win of Japanese star Ryota Murata and vacated his middleweight titles to step up to 168 pounds to seek revenge against his old rival and a shot at the undisputed title at super middleweight.

Critics think Golovkin is too old and his age will show, but Golovkin is out to prove his doubters wrong and wants to get the win this time around after losing to Canelo in what he felt was a robbery by the judges.

Main Card Bouts

Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Titles)

Super Flyweight Championship – Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez (WBC Title)

Super Middleweight – Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway

Preliminary Bouts

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo

Lightweight – Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Super Lightweight – Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina

Super Flyweight – Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley

Date and Time

The boxing event takes place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Where to Watch

Canelo vs. GGG 3 will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View for more information on how to watch the live stream visit: www.dazn.com

Like this: Like Loading...