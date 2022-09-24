FIGHT SCOUT® APP PARTNERS WITH GOAT SHED ACADEMY, SPARTANS K1 AND MMAAN TO CONTINUE ITS MISSION OF SUPPORTING ACADEMIES, PROMOTERS & ATHLETES IN THE COMBAT SPORTS COMMUNITIES.

Miami, USA, 24th September, 2022: Fight Scout® App is delighted to announce partnership deals with Goat Shed Academy, based in Miami, USA, Spartans K1 based in Sao Paulo, Brazil and MMAAN (Mixed Martial Arts Association Netherlands) based in The Netherlands. Fight Scout® App will support and raise the academies profiles, their roster of – athletes, coaches and managers through the app and other properties. The partnerships are targeted towards driving significant awareness around the academies as a whole through the app.

Goat Shed Academy

Goat Shed Academy, based in Miami, is the first ever MMA and self defense academy in Miami, Florida led by Asim Zaidi, a 2 time Kickboxing World Champion and a former official National MMA Coach for Team USA.

The Academy teaches an integrated, complete, and systematic approach to combat unlike any other gym, by combining technical skills from all combat disciplines including BJJ, Muay Thai, Submission Grappling, Wrestling, Boxing, Tae Kwon Do, Judo, Kickboxing and more!

Goat Shed Academy has developed some incredible talents including Gillian Robertson of the UFC and Roybert Echeverria who recently got rewarded a UFC contract after taking part in Dana White’s Contender Series.

“We are delighted to have an exciting new platform that is shaking things up in the combat world like Fight Scout, ultimately helping to grow our beautiful game on a global scale. We look forward to a long standing relationship to work together and collaborate on building each other’s platforms and help develop the sport further.” said Asim Zaidi, Founder of Goat Shed Academy.

Spartans K1

Spartank K1 is one of the top Kickboxing organizations based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, developing some of the best kickboxers from Amateur to Professional levels. Spartan K1 Rules is one of the biggest kickboxing promoters endorsed by the CBKB (Brazilian KickBoxing Confederation) in São Paulo, Brazil. Some of the top talents are in their roster including Ravy Brunow, Marcos Carvalho and Inglyd Emillay.

“We are very excited to announce our partnership deal with Fight Scout. I really think that we need such tech solutions in our industry that actually provide real benefits and value. So I am looking forward to working with Fight Scout’s team.” said William Molina, Founder of Spartans K1.

MMAAN

The Mixed Martial Arts Association Netherlands (MMAAN) is the official association for sport of MMA in The Netherlands. The MMAAN focuses on developing MMA in the Netherlands for cadets, juniors and seniors at an amateur level. In addition, they focus on propagating common rules, safety regulations, structure, progress paths and mutual exchange.

With the vision and objective to make all Dutch MMA fighters dope-free, rolling out the training and graduation structure for the sport of MMA in The Netherlands, co-organizing the first Dutch Championships and letting the Dutch athletes participate in the first European Championships.

“We are happy and excited to have Fight Scout as a partner of the association. Our amateur athletes will really benefit from the access they will have to professional managers, promoters and coaches not just in The Netherlands but also around Europe and the US.” said Micha Van Der Meer, Chairman of MMAAN.

For more information visit: https://www.fightscout.app/

