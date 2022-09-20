Granite Chin Promotions closing out 2022 strong with two Massachusetts boxing events

QUINCY, Mass. (September 20, 2022) – Granite Chin Promotions has announced its final two events of 2022, both in Massachusetts, November 19 in Springfield, and Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 23) in Bridgewater.

“With a lot of the Granite Chin fighters progressing in their careers,” Granite Chin president Chris Traietti said, “I feel like it is on me to progress with my events to showcase the fighters and propel them onto much bigger stages. After the August 6th event, I felt like it was time to recharge the batteries for a few weeks, then gear up to close out the year strong. I am psyched to be finally out in the Springfield area putting on a stacked card from top to bottom at a great venue like Mass Mutual Center. A huge thank you to my partner in this show, Gunther Fishgold, for tirelessly helping out behind the scenes to help make this happen. A few days later we are going back to Bridgewater to honor the late, great Jimmy Farrell in what will be a great night of Pro-Am boxing.”

Granite Chin’s first show in Springfield, “Springfield Championship Boxing” at Mass Mutual Center, will showcase some of the best fighters from Western Mass., including undefeated prospects such as Pittsfield’s Steve Sumpter (6-0, 6 KOs), as Holyoke’s Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (9-0, 6 KOs) and Carlos Castillo (5-0, 3 KOs).

Granite Chin’s best overall show pits a pair of undefeated prospects in an 8-round bout for the vacant Massachusetts Light Heavyweight Championship, Sumpter vs. New Bedford’s Edet “Papito” Mkpanam (8-0, 7 KOs).

Sumpter, who has knocked out all six of his professional opponents to date, has been campaigning as a super middleweight, while Mkpanam captured a silver medal at the 2018 New England Golden Gloves Tournament.

In another 8-round matchup, Whitley (9-0, 6 KOs) takes on dangerous welterweight Kris Jacobs (5-2-1, 2 KOs), of Fall River (MA). Whitley is a promising prospect who is trained by former pro fighters, father Derrick and Uncle Darren. Jacobs has defeated three previously undefeated opponents, including 2-0 Ryan Thomas Clark in his last fight by way of a 6-round split decision.

Rounding out the tripleheader of Western Mass. pro boxing power also includes Castillo vs. Travis Gambardella (7-2-2, 3 KOs), of Revere, MA, in a 6-round welterweight fight.

The 24-year-old Castillo is a gifted boxer who is stepping up in terms of his level of opponents versus Gambardella, who has won 5 of his last 7 fights and his two draws could have easily been victories.

Topping the undercard is undefeated lightweight prospect RayJay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (16-0, 11 KOs) puts his perfect pro record on the line against battle-tested Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (15-18-4, 11 KOs) in an 8-round match. Bermudez is trained by his uncle Hector Bermudez, who owns and operates a gym in Springfield. Luckey has become a gatekeeper who has tested numerous prospects.

“This show is going to soon be the talk of Massachusetts boxing,” Traietti commented, “if it isn’t already. All the fighters thus far have been awesome to deal with. The six guys in the tripleheader portion jumped on their chance to step up and see where they are at. This is just the start of a bunch of powerhouse local shows Granite Chin is going to be a part of. As a promoter, shows like this are easy to promote, fights like these sell themselves.”

The inaugural Jimmy Farrell Fight Night is in memory of the late Jimmy Farrell, a popular New England trainer who recently passed away. Granite Chin will donate to Old Colony Hospice for its care of Farrell.

Jimmy Farrell Fight Night will be a Pro-Am card showcasing some of New England’s best amateurs on a card that will soon be announced.

The pro card is headlined by a 6-round main event between Swansea’s Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi (3-2, 1 KO) and Woburn’s Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (4-2, 2 KOs) for the vacant Massachusetts Middleweight Championship.

The Andreozzi-Baptiste title fight was supposed to happen August 6th at the same venue, however, Andreozzi became ill in the locker room during fight night, canceling their fight.

The grandson of the great Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Atlanta-based James “Savage” Hagler, Jr. (3-1, 1 KO), will fight Scott “Bombz” Lampert (3-6, 2 KOs) in the 4-round co-featured event. Hagler, Jr. will be fighting close to where his late grandfather fought out of in Brockton.

Also scheduled to fight in separate 4-rounders are Providence (RI) super lightweight Rob “TNT” Nolette (1-2, 1 KO), as well as a pair of Brockton fighters, heavyweight Kirk Wilmont (1-0, 1 KO) and pro-debuting junior welterweight Stephen Davis.

“Jimmy loved all aspects and levels of boxing, so it is only fitting to do a Pro-Am in his memory and raise some money for a great organization in Old Colony Hospice,” Traietti concluded. “It will be a fun night with great fans, plus some of Jimmy’s closest friends and family. The Andreozzi- Baptiste and the Hagler-Lampert fights are going to be fireworks. These are two legit 50/50 fights with completely contrasting styles. We have Melissa Kelly matching up the amateurs and nobody knows the amateur scene around here like her. I have all the confidence in the world that those fights will be awesome. This will be a great way to kick off Thanksgiving weekend.”

Tickets are now on sale for both shows and available to purchase at https://www.massmutualcenter.com/events/detail/springfield-championship-boxing (Nov. 19) and

https://granite-chin-promotions.ticketleap.com (Nov. 23).

Full details including additional bouts, starting times, etc. will soon be announced.

