How To Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura Fight Live Stream on Saturday

Floyd Mayweather-Mikuru Asakura PPV Press Conference Quotes from Japan Super RIZIN this Saturday live from Japan.

TENAFLY, NJ (September 21, 2022) – The Floyd Mayweather-Mikuru Askakura pay-per-view press conference was held today in Tokyo, Japan for this Saturday night’s Super RIZIN, presented by Japanese MMA company RIZIN Fighting Federation.

The event will be distributed by Integrated Sports across North America live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel priced at $29.99. Additionally, it will be broadcast via Digital PPV on FITE (all FITE mobile, OTT Streaming and Smart TV apps) and PPV.com.

Integrated Sports will distribute Super RIZIN, headlined by the exhibition match between Mayweather, the International Boxing Hall of Famer and former 5-division world champion, and Japanese 2-time mixed-martial-arts champion Askakura, live this Saturday night (September 24, 2022), starting at 11 p.m. ET/PT, from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

“I’m happy to be back in Japan,” Mayweather said. “Great place, great people. An unbelievable turnout. This is what I do; I entertain people. I have so much experience doing this. I’m sure I have more experience doing this than anybody up here.

“I’m happy for all the competitors. I want to thank RIZIN, all the sponsors, and especially the country of Japan. You guys have been unbelievable, and I look forward to going out there to entertain the people come Sunday (in Japan).”

The Mayweather-Askakura boxing exhibition headlines the Super RIZIN PPV, which will also feature a kickboxing match between 21-year-old Battle of Muaythai Flyweight Champion Yoshinari Nadaka (41-6-1, 26 KOs) and So Trakunpet Bandasak, as well as two MMA matches showcasing young Japanese professional fighters.

Mayweather- Askakura is scheduled for 3 rounds. The 45-year-old Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record, fights out of Las Vegas. This will mark the first boxing match for Asakura, 30, who has a 16-3-0 MMA record.

