Watch Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Fight Live Stream on Social Gloves

Social Gloves: No More Talk! Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib live stream boxing event on September 10th will feature a special attraction between two former NFL running backs Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson in their boxing debut.

The Social Gloves event pits social media stars and celebrities against each other in the ring to entertain the fans. The card will be stacked with exciting matches and brings in a new audience to the sport.

Saturday’s event features All pro running back’s Peterson and Bell in a heavyweight bout that is sure to spark the interest of the NFL fans and casuals.

Former NFL running back Frank Gore of the San Francisco 49ers trained in boxing for over 10 years as part of his cross training to help him prepare for the football season.

Gore eventually made his boxing debut against former NBA point guard Deron Williams, he would lose the match but in his second fight he knocked out his opponent Olaseyinde Olorunsola in devastating fashion.

Bother Peterson and Bell still have a desire to return to the NFL but want to see how they do in their boxing debut on whether on not they want to seriously consider more celebrity boxing matches in the future, who knows maybe the winner can face Frank Gore next for the best NFL boxer?

Social Gloves: No More Talk! Fight Card

Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib

Adrian Peterson vs. Le’veon Bell

Nick “Swaggy P” Young vs. Minikon

Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh

Cory Wharton vs. Chase Demoor

Social Gloves: No More Talk! takes place at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT and will be live streamed on https://socialgloves.tv and on FITE.TV.

Like this: Like Loading...