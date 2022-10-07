How to Watch Fernando Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas Fight Rematch Live on October 8

Watch the anticipated IBF super flyweight championship rematch between Fernando Martinez and Jerwin Ancajas on the Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo SHOWTIME event on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

When Filipino star Jerwin Ancajas first met Argentina’s Fernando Martinez he was the champion and ended up losing his IBF super flyweight title to the underdog Martinez.

The upset occurred on February 26, 2022 and it was shocking because the 30-year-old Ancajas was touted as one of the best in the super flyweight division only to get beat up by a little known journeyman challenger.

Martinez, 31, is undefeated with a record of 14 wins, no losses, and 8 by way of knockout. He showed high stamina and punch output when he fought Ancajas, he will enter the ring with even more confidence than before and believes he will win this fight clearly again using the same tactics as in the first fight.

Ancajas major issue when he fought Martinez was his gas tank. The Filipino who is promoted by the legendary Manny Pacquiao was tired and couldn’t keep up with the high workrate of Martinez and he was getting outlanded and outfought.

On Saturday, Ancajas will need to use a different strategy to nullify the workrate Martinez or else it will could be a repeat of the first fight.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo

Light Middleweight – Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel

Super Flyweight Championship – Fernando Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas (IBF Title)

Welterweight – Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Mykal Fox

Super Featherweight – Victor Slavinksyi vs. Edward Vazquez

Women’s Flyweight – Gabriela Fundora vs. Naomi Reyes

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

For more information on how to watch Saturday’s Fundora vs. Ocampo event visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5561/fundora-vs-ocampo

