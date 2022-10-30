How to Watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Boxing Match Live Stream Online

The Social media star Jake Paul is ready to take on his toughest challenge yet when he faces of the very experienced combative sports veteran Anderson Silva on October 29th.

Paul, will enter the ring with 5 fights and no losses and 4 by knockout. Silva is the former long reigning middleweight champion in the UFC. He retired from the sport and decided to take up boxing in his late 40s and was able to pull off a shocking upset when he defeat the former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by decision in Mexico.

The fight showed that Silva in his later age still had the skills to fight, and his boxing impressed the likes of Canelo Alvarez who praised him ringside after the fight.

Paul will need to beat Silva to silence the naysayers who suggest he is just fighting guys who can’t box, he beat two UFC wrestlers in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, this time he will face a 47 year old striker who also has the boxing skills from the southpaw stance to give Paul fits.

Official Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Bantamweight – Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Cruiserweight – Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall

Cruiserweight – Chris Avila vs. Mikhail “Dr. Mike” Varshavski

Heavyweight – Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Ogleidis Suarez

Super Bantamweight – Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr

Super Bantamweight – Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin

Light Middleweight – Eliezer Silva vs. Anthony Hannah

How to Watch Paul vs Silva online

Paul vs. Silva airs on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

The Fight will be available online through live stream on SHOWTIME PPV and FITE PPV.

For more information on how to watch tonight’s fight visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5521/paul-vs-silva

