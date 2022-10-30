Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Live Stream Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva post fight press conference will take place after the big Pay-Per-View event and the fighters including Paul and Silva will answer media questions after their fights.

NFL running back Le’Veon Bell was beaten by former UFC fighter Uriah Hall in a crusierweight bout that went the four round distance. Bell felt he won, and Hall was surprised that he got the decision but called out Jake Paul to a fighter in the post fight interview.

Paul and Silva are going to go head to head, and the winner and loser will both attend the press conference, depending on the damage done. If neither guy were KO or required a hospital trip they will answer reporter questions the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Stay tuned for the live stream right after the fight, and listen to what the fighters, trainers, and all those involved have to say about tonight’s big boxing event.

The event was promoted by Most Valuable Promotions and broadcast live on SHOWTIME and FITE TV.

The post fight press conference live stream for the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight begins after the fight around 10:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube page.

