Watch Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin Fight Live Stream from Mexico City



Mauricio “Bronco” Lara takes on Jose Sanmartin on Saturday night in Mexico City in the main event of the Matchroom boxing event on DAZN.

Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) is hungry to capture a world title, and the Mexican slugger is ready to impress in front of his countryman when he takes on Jose Sanmartin in front of a packed Plaza de Toros Arroyo arena in Mexico City.

The exciting featherweight slugger was ready to take on WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood in England back in September but the champion suffered an injury in camp and was forced to pull out from the fight.

Lara was best known for his stoppage of Josh Warrington and he believes he will win a world title in 2023 and he wants to make a point but putting in a dominant performance on Saturday night.

Sanmartin (33-5-1 21 KOs) is a hard hitter from Colombia who is ready to shock Mexico by defeating the favorite Lara in his country.

This will be a great opportunity for the 25-year-old Colombian to put himself in the mix for title contention and he will have to bring his best against Lara to be victorious.

The Matchroom boxing even will be live streamed online through the DAZN paid subscription streaming service, for more information on how to watch visit: www.dazn.com.

Fight Card

Featherweight – Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin

Lightweight – Angel Fierro vs. Jeremy Cuevas

Welterweight – Reshat Mati vs. Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez

Super Featherweight – Alberto Mora vs. Diego Andrade Jr

Lightweight – Francisco Pina vs. Felix Cruz

Super Featherweight – Jonathan Lopez vs. Ulises Suarez Ortega

Super Middleweight – Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Luciano Chaparro Araujo

Middleweight – Abilkhan Amankul vs. Yeasson Pacheco Cervantes

Event: Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin

Venue: Plaza de Toros Arroyo in Mexico City

Promoter: Matchroom Boxing

Date and Time: Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

TV / Live Stream: DAZN

