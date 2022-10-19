What to look out for in MMA in 2023

The world of mixed martial arts (MMA) is constantly evolving, and 2023 promises to be an exciting year for fans. One event to watch out for is the return of the one and only notorious superstar Conor McGregor, who has announced his intention to come out of retirement and reclaim his spot as a top fighter of the sport.

Another potential game changer is the UFC’s brand-new deal with ESPN+, which could change the way fights are broadcast and give fans a major improvement in terms of access to live sport events. The women’s division continues to gain tremendous momentum, with names like Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko vying for the title of best female MMA fighter in the world. And as always, there will no doubt be surprise upsets and breakout stars that shake up the rankings and keep things fresh, unpredictable, and competitive. 2023 is shaping up to be yet another wild year in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, with non-stop action sure to excite sports fans everywhere around the world.

The history of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) dates back to ancient Greece, where various forms of hand-to-hand combat were popularized and praised as a form of sport. However, it wasn’t until the 19th and 20th centuries that MMA truly began to evolve into the exciting and competitive sport we know today.

In Japan, Kano Jigoro’s creation of judo in the late 1800s eventually spawned the development of other martial arts such as karate and jiu-jitsu. Meanwhile, in Brazil, Carlos and Helio Gracie adapted their knowledge of judo to create their own system now known as Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Combined with boxing, kickboxing, and other forms of fighting, these disciplines would lay the foundation for modern MMA when they were brought together in contests such as Vale Tudo in Brazil and Shooto in Japan.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), established in 1993, popularized the sport worldwide and made Mixed Martial Arts into the mainstream phenomenon that it is today. With its seemingly endless possibilities for tactics, techniques and strategies, MMA remains one of the most fascinating and jaw-dropping sports to watch – not just for its impressive physical prowess but also for its rich history and evolution over the course of time.

Mixed Martial Arts combines the athleticism and technique of sports like boxing and wrestling, the adrenaline-pumping excitement of a world-class fight, and the intense competition of a high stakes tournament. In any given match, you might see a flurry of roaring punches, devastating kicks, and slick submission holds, perfect for placing Powerplay live bets. Plus, with its constantly evolving rules and ever-shifting weight divisions, there are always new contenders to root for and underdog stories to follow. So, what are you waiting for? Tune into your next MMA event and join in on the high stakes action now.

Like this: Like Loading...