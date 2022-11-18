BKFC 33 Omaha: Beltran vs Alexander Fight Stream, How To Watch Live, Date and Start Time

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Omaha, Nebraska with BKFC 33 Joey Beltran vs. Houston Alexander on Friday, November 18, live stream on FITE TV.

Joey Beltran is the former BKFC heavyweight champion and now he is looking to go down a weight and conquer the cruiserweight division.

The former champion and UFC veteran will take on fellow UFC veteran Houston Alexander in the main event of an action packed BKFC card.

The crowd will be rooting for the hometown guy Houston Alexander but the size advantage would be in favor of Beltran.

Alexander is one of the most devastating punchers but he has been knocked stiff before, if he gets careless against Beltran it could be a short night.

The sport of Bare Knuckle is exciting and gaining fans every event. The format is non stop action so knockouts and action fights are more likely.

The BKFC will show a free live stream preliminary card on their official YouTube page at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT before the main broadcast.

BKFC 33 Omaha Fight Card

Joey Beltran vs. Houston Alexander

Sean Wilson vs. Kevin Croom

Carlos Trinidad vs. Rynell Riley

Dakota Cochrane vs. Robbie Peralta

Cody Land vs. Tommy Strydom

Drako Rodriguez vs. Will Shutt

Alonzo Martinez vs. Jordan Christensen

Sarah Shell vs. Audra Cummings

Brandon Meyer vs. Shaine Moffitt

Justin Grizzard vs. Andrew Potter

How to Watch BKFC 33 live stream online, and the date and start time

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event will be held at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on FITE.TV or the BKTV APP. For more information visit www.bareknuckle.tv.

