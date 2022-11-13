How To Watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji Live Stream Exhibition Boxing Match

The greatest boxer of our era Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. continues his exhibition boxing tour and this time he faces undefeated British YouTuber turned boxer Deji Olatunji in Dubai on Sunday.

The Co-main event will feature Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba. Word on the social media has it that YouTube sensation and boxing star Jake Paul will be in attendance to watch Tommy Fury and heckle him.

Mayweather, 45, retired undefeated with a perfect record of 50 wins, no losses and 27 wins by knockout. He has made a successful career in retirement as an exhibition boxer. A lot of people think an exhibition fight is fake but they are not, they are real but there is no official winner and it doesn’t count on the pro boxing record.

Mayweather fought popular YouTuber Logan Paul who was the size of a cruiserweight and now he goes against another famous YouTuber in Deji who is also old enough to be his son.

The 25-year-old Deji is popular because of his brother KSI who is one of the biggest stars in the British YouTube scene. KSI also has a successful boxing career and is best known for his two fights with Logan Paul.

Deji is trying to follow in his brothers footsteps and has a pro boxing record of 1 win and 0 losses. If Deji can beat up Mayweather and even knock him out it would be a huge story around the globe even if it doesn’t count on his professional record.

Tommy Fury the brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury failed to make weight for his light heavyweight bout with Paul Bamba, but he insists they had a contract that allowed him to weigh above the 175 pound limit. Bamba was furious after the weigh in and said it wasn’t professional, but Fury doesn’t seem to care and wants to go for a KO in the fight.

Fury wants to face Jake Paul and believes he will be the first to beat up the famous YouTuber.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji

Light Heavyweight – Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba

Women’s Super Featherweight – Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat

Super Middleweight – Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Agyemang Prempeh

Lightweight – J’Hon Ingram vs. Koji Tanaka

Super Featherweight – Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla

Middleweight – Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar

Light Heavyweight – Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor

How to Watch Mayweather vs. Deji

The fight will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT. The fight will be live streamed on DAZN PPV and on FITE TV for $34.99. For more information on how to purchase and watch the Mayweather vs. Deji live stream visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/mayweather-jr-vs-deji/2pc6k/

