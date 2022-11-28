Joel Diaz: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is the biggest fight of 2023

The showdown between undefeated lightweights Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia is bound to happen in 2023.

The boxing world was excited to hear news of the possible super-fight between two young and undefeated American fighters in their prime going toe to toe instead of waiting too late to square off.

Trainer Joel Diaz spoke with ESNEWS in Carson, California while at the Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis fight week press conference and gave his thoughts on the possible Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia lightweight fight.

“It’s going to be a great fight,” Diaz told ESNEWS. “Tank is a great explosive fighter, you been watching Tank blow out all these fighters – 27 and 0 with 25 knockouts. You see Ryan and Ryan has his ability, he has speed, he’s a very smart fighter.

However, Diaz was bothered by comments from boxing fans regarding Ryan Garcia’s chin, he believes criticism toward Garcia’s ability to take a punch is a stretch and explains why Garcia doesn’t have a glass chin.

“I get a little bit annoyed from people that say Ryan doesn’t have a chin, well he has never been knocked out, he has been down and got up,” said Diaz. “I consider someone that doesn’t have a chin going down and not getting up. When he fought Luke Campbell, Campbell is no push over either, he was a Gold Medalist so that says a lot about Ryan.”

Diaz also went on to say that Tank vs. Garcia is the biggest fight of 2023, unless the long awaited undisputed welterweight championship unification bout between WBA/WBC/IBF champion Errol Spence and WBO champion Terence Crawford happens.

“I think it’s a great fight for the fans,” Diaz said. “That’s a fight that everybody has been waiting for besides Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford. I think the winner of the fight is gonna be the fans and promoters because this is gonna be the biggest fight of the year, that’s gonna be the biggest fight of 2023 if they don’t make Spence and Crawford.”

Like this: Like Loading...