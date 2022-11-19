Misfits and DAZN X Series 003: Hasim Rahman Jr vs Greg Hardy Fight Stream, How to Watch, Start Time

KSI and Wasserman boxing bring the fast growing boxing show MF & DAZN: X SERIES 003: Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on November 19th.

The boxing series by the popular British YouTuber star KSI showcases fights revolving around social media stars of the various platforms like YouTube, Tik Tok, Twitch, Instagram, etc. as well as professional boxers and other celebs.

The main event of Saturday’s stacked card has the son of a boxing legend Hasim Rahman Jr. taking on former NFL standout and MMA fighter Greg Hardy in a four round heavyweight special feature.

Rahman Jr. came to notice when he was going to face Jake Paul when Tommy Fury wasn’t allow to fight in the USA. Rahman sparred Paul in previous fight camps and was told that you were not allowed to hurt him in camp or else you would be ousted. He couldn’t make the contractual weight comfortably and the fight was sacked, Paul eventually went on to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva and won on the scorecards.

Rahman would sign to fight former UFC champion and MMA legend Vitor Belfort for November 19th, but the Brazilian combat star had to remove himself from the fight due to health issues and it forced KSI to find a replacement opponent with only a few days left so former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy stepped in.

MF & DAZN: X Series 003: Rahman Jr vs. Hardy Fight Card

Heavyweight – Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Greg Hardy

Super Featherweight – Nurideen Shabazz aka Deen The Great vs. Walid ‘Sharks’ Muhsein

Heavyweight – Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

Cruiserweight – Kenny Ojuederie aka King Kenny vs. Miller Dakota aka DK Money

Light Heavyweight – Brandon Buckingham vs. Paul Denino aka Ice Poseidon

Heavyweight – Malcolm Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

Cruiserweight – Thomas Oliveira aka Faze Temperrr vs. Patrick Brittain aka Overtflow

How to watch live online, start time and date

MF & DAZN: X Series 003: Rahman Jr vs. Hardy starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Saturday, November 19, 2022 and the live stream is available online exclusively to DAZN subscribers. For more information visit www.Misfitsboxing.com.

