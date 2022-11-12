Montana Love vs. Steve Spark Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell on YouTube

Matchroom boxing heads to Cleveland, Ohio for a special boxing event showcasing Cleveland own Montana Love against Australian Stevie Spark in a 140 pound main event live on DAZN on November 12th.

American boxing standout Montana Love (18-0-1, 9 KOs) is ready to make a name for himself in the boxing world and Saturday night he has the chance to put on a show in front of his hometown fans at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Love will put his undefeated record on the line against Stevie Spark (15-2, 14 KOs) who is making his US boxing debut all the way from Australia.

Love and Spark will square off in a 10-round bout in the super lightweight division.

Before the DAZN main broadcast card, fight fans will be able to watch a FREE live preliminary undercard and countdown show on YouTube.

Featured on the BEFORE THE BELL Card are three fights from the Matchroom boxing stable. Khalil Coe will take on Bradley Olmeda in a 6-round cruiserweight bout. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. David Rodriguez is set for 6-rounds in the super welterweight division, and Raynell Williams and Ryizeemmion Ford will go toe to toe in a lightweight 6-rounder.

The Live Stream prelim card on YouTube will take place at 5:35 pm ET / 2:35 pm PT on Saturday, November 12, 2022 and the main broadcast on DAZN will begin shortly after at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Main Card (DAZN)

Super Lightweight – Montana Love vs. Steve Spark

Super Lightweight – Richardson Hitchins vs. Yomar Alamo

Featherweight – Raymond Ford vs. Sakaria Luka

Super Featherweight – Christian Tapia vs. Thomas Mattice

Women’s Lightweight – Beatriz Ferreira vs. Taynna Cardoso

Free Preliminary Before The Bell Card (YouTube)

Lightweight – Raynell Williams vs. Ryizeemmion Ford

Super Welterweight – Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. David Rodriguez

Cruiserweight – Khalil Coe vs. Bradley Olmeda



