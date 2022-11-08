Tickets on Sale Now for Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC 6 Orlando MMA Event on December 2

Jorge Masvidal Announces Tickets on Sale Now for iKON FC 6 Orlando

Lightweight Title Fight featuring Solomon Renfro

Co-Main Event – Lightweights: Orlando’s Christian Lohsen vs. Nate Williams

Plus – Middleweights: Orlando’s Adriano Rodriguez vs. Jared Gooden

And – The Pro Debut of Penn State National Wrestling Champ Anthony Cassar

Friday, Dec. 2 live from the Silver Spurs Arena

Miami, FL – Jorge Masvidal, promoter and partner of iKON Fighting Championship today announced a special ticket presale for iKON FC 6, a professional mixed martial arts event taking place at the Silver Spurs Arena in Orlando, and streamed live on UFC Fight Pass on Friday, December 2.

“Let me get our disclaimer out of the way,” said Masvidal. “Orlando, the fights at iKON FC 6 will be violent; and now you can buy your tickets.”

A special Orlando-locals ticket presale is live now through this week only at iKONFC.com/shop, including limited seats inside Jorge Masvidal’s Promoter Section ($500), 10-seat VIP Tables ($1000), Floor Section Seats ($100) and General Admission ($50). Doors open at 6:00pm ET; the first bout is at 7:00 p.m. ET; iKON FC 6 goes live on UFC Fight Pass at 9:00 p.m. ET.

For Orlando fight fans, the iKON FC 6 co-main event offers a prime fighter of the night candidate in the tough Brazilian Adriano Rodrigues (18-6), who trains out of Ocoee’s Fusion X-Cel Performance, when he squares off with the “Night Train” Jared Gooden (21-8) in a middleweight clash. Known as “The Champion”, Rodrigues has won four of his last five bouts, with none of those going past the second round. Gooden has won three of his last four fights with the most recent via stoppage just seconds into round two.

In another Orlando-themed showdown, iKON FC presents a feature attraction in the lightweight division between DeLand’s own Christian “Hollywood” Lohsen (9-2) fighting out of Darkwolf MMA, and Atlanta’s “Nasty” Nate Williams (14-9). BJJ black belt under Cesar Gracie, Lohsen makes his debut with iKON FC after competing on the Dana White Contender Series and for the PFL, where he racked up another W via unanimous decision. A top X3 Sports prospect and submission specialist, Williams also is coming off a unanimous decision win. (Photo for your use attached, L-R: Melissa Lohsen, Christian Lohsen, David Lohsen — note: all three are black belts under Cesar Gracie).

In a championship main event, Jorge Masvidal puts the iKON FC lightweight strap up for grabs. An opponent for Solomon Renfro (10-3) will be announced soon. The Buffalo-born Renfro made his pro debut in 2017 and went undefeated for three straight years. He bounced back with two consecutive TKO wins in 2021, took a fight in the Dana White Contender Series and, in May of this year, notched another W with a decision over James Cannon.

In female flyweight action and a knockout of the night favorite, four-time Muay Thai and two-time Kickboxing world champion Nili Block comes to Orlando from the Netherlands to make her pro MMA debut vs. Sarah “Switch Kick” Click (2-3), a top prospect fighting out of the famed Sityodtong Gym in Boston.

A middleweight matchup pits Thiago Belo (9-4), fighting out of Paraiba, Brazil, against the Tajikistan-born Behzhad “Lion” Usmonov (10-4), a top Jackson-Wink Academy prospect. Belo has won four of his last five fights, and Usmonov is coming right back into the cage after a decision win at iKON FC 5.

On the national fight scene, all eyes in the industry will be on Penn State NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Cassar, who is skipping past the amateur circuit to go straight pro in the first bout on the main card live on UFC Fight Pass. Best friend, training partner and fellow Penn State wrestling champ, Bo Nickal, says it best about Cassar’s prospects in MMA:

“I am more excited for Anthony’s debut than I was for my own,” said Nickal. “I have zero doubt that this will be the beginning of a championship career for him. There is no one out there more dedicated or prepared for these moments – I’ll be there with him December 2nd and am happy I get to be along for the ride.”

Also on the iKON FC 6 card:

Strawweights – Isis Verbeek vs. Kendra Holowell

Flyweights – Dennis Palancica (9-0) vs. TBA

Light Heavyweights – Reggie Northrup vs. TBA

· On a five-fight win streak, the “Fight Queen” Isis Verbeek (5-1) will face “The Crocodile” Kendra Holowell (2-2) who is coming off back-to-back wins, both by fight finish.

· In a flyweight attraction, undefeated Dennis Palancica (9-0) will face an opponent soon to be announced.

· 205-pounder Reggie Northrup (4-0 Amateur) and TBD will enter the cage to make his pro debut Dec 2nd against a TBD opponent.

For more information about iKON FC, visit www.iKONFC.com.

Like this: Like Loading...