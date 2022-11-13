Watch Montana Love vs. Stevie Spark Fight Live Stream Online

Undefeated light welterweight prospect Montana Love will go heads up against Australian Stevie Spark on the DAZN Matchroom boxing card at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday night.

Montana Love (18-0-1, 9 KOs) is a crafty boxer who comes from Ohio and he is ready to put on a boxing masterclass in front of a packed home crowd on Saturday.

Love is one of the top undefeated prospects in the 140 pound division and he wants to fight for a world title soon, he will be in against a tough Aussie challenger tonight and wants to put in good work so he can be prepared for when his opportunity comes for championship fight.

Stevie Spark (15-2, 14 KOs) is the underdog coming into the fight, this is his USA debut and the Australian doesn’t plan to lose.

Spark has the power advantage with all but one of his 15 wins coming by way of knockout. In order to make that power count he will need to catch the elusive Love and that is where he will have to focus to win the fight. If Love is able to stick and move than it could be a long night for the Aussie.

Also on the card is undefeated American standout Richardson Hitchkins and he will take on Yomar Alamo in the co-main event also in the light welterweight division.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight – Montana Love vs. Stevie Spark

Light Welterweight – Richardson Hitchins vs. Yomar Alamo

Featherweight – Raymond Ford vs. Sakaria Luka

Super Featherweight – Christian Tapia vs. Thomas Mattice

Women’s Lightweight – Beatriz Ferreira vs. Taynna Cardoso

Montana Love vs. Steve Spark fight starts at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on November 12, 2022 and the broadcast will be shown through DAZN live streaming app.

