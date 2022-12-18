How to Watch Mr. Olympia 2022 Bodybuilding Competition Live Stream Online

The IFBB Mr. Olympia 2022 bodybuilding competition returns to Las Vegas and fans will be anxious to see if current defending champion ‘Big Ramy’ Mamdouh Elssbiay will retain his title or if former champion Brandon Curry or another competitor takes the throne.

The Olympia will be broadcast live online exclusive through Olympia TV Pay-Per-View at the Zappos Theater of the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 17th.

The most prestigious award in all of boxing is the Mr. Olympia, the competition dates back to the 1960s and The International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness (IFBB) event draws all bodybuilding and muscle fanatics from around the globe to witness the worlds greatest bodybuilders compete on the grand stage.

So many legends and multiple time champions from Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lee Haney, Dorian Yates, Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, Phil Heath, have graced the stage.

Bodybuilding is one of the most disciplined physique competitions because the competitors go through rigorous and scientific diet and training year round to sculpt their bodies to show every rip and muscular definition the human body can achieve.

The complete list of all 2022 Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competitors

Brandon Curry – USA

James Hollingshead – UK

Michal Krizanek – Slovakia

Nick Walker – USA

Leandro Peres – Brazil

Akim Williams – USA

Hunter Labrada – USA

Shaun Clarida – USA

Blessing Awodibu – Ireland

Joel Thomas – USA

Angel Calderon Frias – Spain

Rafael Brandao – Brazil

Samson Dauda – UK

Regan Grimes – Canada

Iain Valliere – Canada

James Hollingshead – UK

Nathan De Asha – UK

Andrea Presti – Italy

Mamdouh Elssbiay – Egypt

William Bonac Netherlands

Hadi Choopan – Iran

Charles Griffen – USA

Mohamed Shabaan – Egypt

Hassan Mostafa – Egypt

Mohammad Alnsoor – Jordan

Vitor Boff – Brazil

Antoine Vaillant – Canada

Akim Williams – USA

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea – USA

Vladyslav Sukhoruchko – Ukraine

Derek Lunsford – USA

Patrick Johnson – Denmark

Tonio Burton – USA

Derek Lunsford -USA

Theo Leguerrier – France

Behrooz Tabani Abarghani – Iran

How to Watch Mr. Olympia 2022 Live Online



The Mr. Olympia 2022 finals broadcast starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on December 17, 2022.

Mr. Olympia fans and viewers can watch the live stream Pay-Per-View online for $69.99, for more information on how to watch visit: https://www.olympiaproductions.com/

Like this: Like Loading...