Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez III FREE Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3 takes place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 3rd and will be live streamed on DAZN, with a FREE preliminary Fight Card “Before The Bell” on YouTube.

Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico and Chocolatito Gonzalez of Nicaragua put on some of the best action packed fights in recent boxing memory, and tonight they will have a third fight that could be just as exciting as the first two.

Gonzalez won the first fight and Francisco won the second, tonight they will settle the score and tonight the vacant WBC super flyweight title is on the line.

Before the main live stream broadcast on DAZN, fight fans can watch a FREE preliminary live stream undercard on DAZN’s official YouTube Page.

The FREE prelims will feature rising stars in the Matchroom boxing stable as well as undefeated prospects. Marc Castro and exciting super featherweight prospect will take on Maickol Lopez Villagrana in an 8-round bout in the 130 lbs division. The main bout has Austin Williams taking on Simon Madsen in a middleweight 10-rounder.

Main Card on DAZN

Super Flyweight Championship – Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez (WBC Title)

Flyweight Championship – Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Samuel Carmona (WBC Title)

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna

Flyweight – Joselito Velazquez vs. Cristofer Rosales

Before The Bell Prelims on YouTube

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. Simon Madsen

Super Featherweight – Marc Castro vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana

Super Flyweight – Anthony Herrera vs. Christian Sullivan

Super Featherweight – Beatriz Ferreira vs. Carisse Brown

The “Before The Bell” show starts at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The main broadcast airs on DAZN at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez III Before The Bell Livestream



Video upload by DAZN Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...