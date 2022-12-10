Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan FREE Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

BLK Prime is the new kid on the block and they are entering the boxing realm in a big way with the pound-for-pound king Terence “Bud” Crawford headlining their first Pay-Per-View boxing event against David Avanesyan, live on December 10th.

The co-main event is a huge one as well with the most ferocious female MMA fighter Cris Cyborg taking on Gabrielle Holloway in a women’s super welterweight bout.

Crawford is ready to start his new road since leaving longtime promoter Top Rank, and he can’t wait to step back into the ring against adoring fans at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

When you think of top level boxing, you think Terence Crawford and the undefeated American is the current WBO welterweight champion, and a former undisputed junior welterweight champion, and lightweight champion.

Crawford felt it was only right to sign with BLK Prime because he felt they gave him the best deal and he feels he is in control of his career unlike other companies where they have little say one what they can and can’t do.

BLK Prime Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan (WBO Title)

Women’s Super Welterweight – Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway

Featherweight – Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez

Light Heavyweight – Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard

Super Bantamweight – Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez

Super Lightweight – Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral

Heavyweight – Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway

Light Heavyweight – Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar

Lightweight – Alan Garcia vs. Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis

Super Welterweight – Alton Wiggins vs. Phillip Carmouche

The FREE preliminary undercard live stream on YouTube begins at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT on Saturday, December 10, 2022 on the BLK PRIME BOXING official YouTube Channel.

The Pay-Per-View broadcast begins at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. For more information on how to watch and order the live fight stream PPV visit: https://ppv.blkprime.com/media/crawford-vs-avanesyan-456693

