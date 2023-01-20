Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith Live Stream Weigh In Video and Results

Chris Eubank Jr. is ready to take on former junior middleweight champion Liam Smith in an all British headliner from the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday January 21st, but first the combatants will come face to face one last time at the official Weigh-Ins on Friday.

Eubank Jr. was supposed to fight undefeated welterweight contender Conor Benn but the fight fell through due to failed drug tests by Benn. Eubank insisted on going through with the fight but the British boxing commission refused to allow it so the fight was called off.

The fight is in limbo and Eubank would rather focus on fighters who he considers clean and not drug cheats.

To stay active Eubank has decided to take on former WBO 154 pound champion Liam Smith in a middleweight showdown. With the legendary hall of fame boxer Roy Jones Jr. working Eubank’s corner it looks like the cards are stacked against Smith, but upsets have happened in boxing and Smith could shock the British boxing world with an upset victory over Eubank.

The co-main event pits undefeated top cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe against former cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Glowacki in a 10-round bout.

The boxers will all participate in the pre-fight weigh-in and it will be live streamed on YouTube for fans to see world wide.

Fight Card and Weight Divisions

Middleweight (160 lbs) Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker

Welterweight (147 lbs) Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta

The Eubank vs Smith weigh-in live stream on YouTube begins at 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT on Friday, January 20, 2023. (Video Below).

