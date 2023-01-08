Gervonta Tank Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight Live Stream on the Showtime App

The big boxing event from Washington D.C. features Baltimore’s own Gervonta “Tank” Davis taking on Hector Luis Garcia in a WBA lightweight world title fight, and the co-main event has Philly fighter Jaron “Boots” Ennis fighting Karen Chukhadzhian in a welterweight IBF interim title bout on January 7th.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is a three weight division world champion, winning belts from super featherweight, lightweight, and junior welterweight. He is currently competing at 135-pounds and will defend his WBA regular title tonight.

Davis is one of boxing’s biggest attractions. While he was under Mayweather Promotions he was pushed heavily by Floyd Mayweather as the future of boxing, now Tank is on his own and no longer part of The Money Team and will start promoting himself.

Tonight will be his first bout since leaving Mayweather promotions and he is taking on undefeated southpaw Hector Luis Garcia in a risky bout that could throw a wrench into his super fight in April against Ryan Garcia should he lose in an upset.

Hector Luis Garcia has nothing to lose but everything to gain and he believes all pressure is on Davis and this will be a great opportunity to make a name for himself by beating Davis on Showtime.

The co-main event features one of the future stars of boxing Jaron “Boots” Ennis who is known for his devastating knockout power taking on Karen Chukhadzhian in a IBF interim welterweight title fight, with the possible next bout being against undefeated unified IBF, WBA, and WBC champion Errol Spence Jr.

SHOWTIME Fight Card

Lightweight – Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia

Welterweight – Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian

Welterweight – Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa

Super Middleweight – Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson

Super Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales

Super Lightweight – Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque

Super Welterweight – Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West

Super Lightweight – Lamont Peterson vs. Michael Ogundo

Super Lightweight – Anthony Peterson vs. Raul Chirino

Welterweight – Keeshawn Williams vs. Gustavo David Vittori

Welterweight – Jalil Hackett vs. Joel Guevara

Super Middleweight – Kyrone Davis vs. Cristian Fabian Rios

Women’s Lightweight – Mia Ellis vs. Karen Dulin

Premier Boxing Champions and SHOWTIME Championship Boxing Pay-Per-View will broadcast the event. The PPV can be viewed on the SHOWTIME APP once purchased starting at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on January 7, 2023.

Once purchased the fight live stream can be viewed on the SHOWTIME app and other TV and mobile devices including Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, and more.

More information visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5707/davis-vs-garcia

Like this: Like Loading...