Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Online

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia takes place on Saturday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on SHOWTIME PPV, and a FREE live stream preliminary undercard and countdown show will air a few hours before online.

The undefeated WBA regular lightweight champion and southpaw Tank Davis is one of the best boxers in the sport today and arguably considered one of the best in the lightweight division. Even though Devin Haney is the undisputed champion with all the titles, Davis is the man who brings in the fans and the most dangerous because he can box and can knock you out with either hand.

Hector Luis Garcia is a 2016 Olympian who represented the Dominican Republican, he is also undefeated and a southpaw. Garcia made a name for himself with a huge upset win over top lightweight contender Chris Colbert, where he dropped the slick boxer from Brooklyn and beat him on the cards, handing Colbert his first professional loss.

This is why Davis has to take Garcia seriously and not overlook him because he is no tune up for fight Ryan Garcia who he is obligated to fight in April.

Before the main SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View, boxing fans will be able to watch a FREE five-fight preliminary card live stream and countdown show on YouTube, featuring several undefeated prospects and former world champion Lamont Peterson.

Prelim Fight Card

Welterweight – Keeshawn Williams vs. Gustavo David Vittori

Light Welterweight – Lamont Peterson vs. Michael Ogundo

Super Middleweight – Kyrone Davis vs. Cristian Fabian Rios

Welterweight – Jalil Hackett vs. Joel Guevara

Women’s Lightweight – Mia Ellis vs. Karen Dulin

Watch the Free Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia Prelim undercard and countdown show live stream on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube page.



Video upload by Showtime Sports

