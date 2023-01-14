Misfits and DAZN X Series 004: KSI vs. FaZe Temper Free Live Stream Countdown Show

The popular new boxing series MF & DAZN X Series returns with Series 004: KSI vs. FaZe Temper on Saturday night live from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. A Pre-fight countdown show will live stream on YouTube before the DAZN broadcast.

British YouTube star KSI is ready to get back into the boxing ring and this time he will take on FaZe Temperrr the popular gamer from Brazil.

Temperrr is no stranger to the boxing ring, having competed in social media boxing events several times already he is now trained by Malik Scott who is head trainer of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Standing at 6 foot 4 inches tall, Temperrr will have a massive height and reach advantage but KSI is not intimidated by the Brazilian southpaw’s length, he believes he has the superior boxing IQ and will finish him before the 6 rounds is over.

Also on the cards is OnlyFans star Elle Brooke taking on TikTok star Faith Ordway in a women’s light welterweight bout.

Combat sports veteran and star of social media boxing events Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor will open the card against Idris Virgo in a light heavyweight bout. Taylor said once he beats Virgo he wants a shot at the head honcho KSI for big money.

MF & DAZN: Series 004 Fight Card

Cruiserweight – KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr

Light Heavyweight – Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti

Cruiserweight – Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner

Super Middleweight – TBA Mystery Opponent vs. BDave

Cruiserweight – Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Women’s Light Welterweight – Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo

The KSI vs. FaZe Temper Live Stream Countdown Show starts at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Saturday, January 14, 2023 on DAZN’s official YouTube Channel (video below). The main card airs on DAZN at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT.



Video upload by DAZN Boxing

