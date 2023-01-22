UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Fight Stream, How to Watch Live, Date and Start Time

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill, Figueiredo vs. Moreno, on Saturday, January 21, Live on ESPN PPV.

In the main event the former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira of Brazil will have another shot at the title he lost to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 and he will take on American first time title challenger Jamahal Hill for the vacant belt.

Prochazka suffered an injury and instead of selfishly holding onto the title he decided to vacate the belt to allow another fighter to win the title.

Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Jan Blachowicz fought for the vacant UFC 205-pound title at UFC 282 and the bout ended in a controversial DRAW so the belt was still up for grabs.

In comes Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill with one of them hoping to capture championship gold and will try not to let the fight go to the judges.

The co-main event is also a championship bout, and it is the fourth bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno for the UFC flyweight title.

The first fight between Figueiredo and Moreno ended in a Draw, the second match Moreno won by rear naked choke and the third Figueiredo won via unanimous decision.

Moreno and Figueiredo want to close this chapter and the bitter rivals will give their all in what could be fight of the night.

UFC 283 Main Card ESPN+ PPV

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – UFC Flyweight Championship

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Preliminary card (ABC / ESPN / ESPN+)

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Early prelims (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

