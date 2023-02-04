Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz Free Fight Live Stream Before the Bell Prelims

On Saturday night at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York City, Matchroom boxing will present a stacked night of action featuring two women’s championship bouts for the undisputed crown. Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz for the undisputed title at featherweight and Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed title at super featherweight.

Amanda Serrano gained popularity after signing with YouTube sensation turned boxing star Jake Paul, and since that moment she has made most of her money and has showcased to the world that women’s boxing is no joke.

Serrano headlined the first women’s main event Pay-Per-View from Madison Square Garden when she fought undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and the two fought to an action packed decision, with Taylor keeping her titles but many ringside observers feeling Serrano was robbed.

Tonight Serrano has another chance of securing her first undisputed title, this time she goes back down in weight to featherweight and she will take on the WBA champion Erika Cruz.

Alycia Baumgardner is a fast rising star who shocked the world when she beat Mikaela Mayer to unify the WBC, WBO and IBF belts at 130-pounds and now she is going to face Elhem Mekhaled for the vacant WBA title in another undisputed clash on the card.

Before The Bell live stream countdown show will air before the main DAZN broadcast and it will feature standout stars.

Undefeated Australian rising star Skye Nicolson will take on Tania Alvarez in a featherweight tussle, Ramla Ali will fight Avril Mathie in a super bantamweight bout and Jake Paul’s newly signed female fighter Shadasia Green will go heads up against Elin Cederroos in a 10-round super middleweight scrap.

Main Card DAZN

Women’s Undisputed Featherweight Championship – Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF Titles)

Women’s Undisputed Super Featherweight Championship – Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled (WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF Titles)

Junior Welterweight – Richardson Hitchins vs. John Bauza

Flyweight – Yankiel Rivera vs. Fernando Diaz

Free Preliminary Card YouTube

Women’s Featherweight – Skye Nicolson vs. Tania Alvarez

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ramla Ali vs. Avril Mathie

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Elin Cederroos

Lightweight – Harley Mederos vs. Julio Madera

Super Lightweight – Aaron Aponte vs. Joshua David Rivera

The Serrano vs. Cruz FREE live stream preliminary card Before The Bell begin at 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT on Saturday, February 3, 2023 on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing’s official YouTube channels. (Video below)



Video upload Matchroom Boxing

