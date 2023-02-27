Deontay Wilder: Jake Paul beat Tommy Fury, the ref was immature with the point deduction

YouTube boxing sensation Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) suffered his first professional boxing loss on Sunday in Saudi Arabia when he dropped a decision to rival Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KOs).

The fight was close and hardfought with both fighters exchanging blows and trying to take each other’s heads off.

One judge gave Jake Paul the fight by one point 75-74 meaning the knockdown in round 8 won him the fight on that judges card, the other two judges had identical scores of 76-73 in favor of Fury.

Paul said he would exercise his rematch clause, this was one of the biggest boxing Pay-Per-View events between two prospects who are not even in contender status yet.

Former WBC heavyweight champion of the world Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” was on hand to watch the event, and following the fight and decision he wasn’t too pleased and felt Paul won the fight and believes the referee cost him the bout with the point deduction.

“I think Jake got that one, I think the referee was immature for the point taken,” Wilder told reporters after the fight when asked who he felt won between Paul and Fury.

“I think Jake Paul needed that knockdown and that kinda evened it out. I think they only gave it to Fury because of the point taken. That was an immature point because the referee was supposed to give him at least three warnings, he gave him no warnings, get out of here.

“I think Jake should have won because with the knockdown I think he sealed it in, but it was a good scrap all the way through. It was a good fight for YouTubers. I’d love to see a rematch,” said Wilder who was in Saudi Arabia for business.

Wilder told reporters that he is in negotiations with multiple boxers, including former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

