Golden Boy Boxing: John “Scrappy” Ramirez vs Luis Padilla Free Fight Live Stream

Undefeated super flyweight prospect John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) will take on Luis Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KOs) in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Thursday night.

The event will be shown on DAZN and also on Golden Boy’s official YouTube Live Stream.

Scrappy comes from Los Angeles, California and is one of the sports most promising future stars with an exciting action packed boxing style. Golden Boy Promotions believe Scrappy has the persona and style to bring more attention to the lower weight classes.

Tonight Scrappy will go up against Guadalajara, Mexico native Luis Padilla and it will be top bill of a stacked card. This is just the starting point for Scrappy because he believes his time to shine will be soon and he wants to deliver exciting fights especially when he headlines a fight card like this.

The co-main event Manuel Flores (14-0, 11 KOs) of Coachella Valley, California and a local favorite in the Indio area faces Venezuelan knockout artist Franklin Gonzalez (25-1, 25 KOs) in an 8-round bantamweight bout.

Gonzalez is a very dangerous opponent with only one defeat and all his 25 wins come by way of knockout, he will try land a heavy punch to knockout Flores but the local favorite believes in his skill and ability to weather the storm and come out victorious in front of a hometown crowd.

Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Zachary Spiller (2-0, 2 KOs) of Houston, Texas will showcase his talent against California’s Kaleel Carter (3-3, 3 KOs) and they will square off in a 4-round heavyweight bout.

Fight Card

Super Flyweight – John Ramirez vs. Luis Padilla

Bantamweight – Manuel Flores vs. Franklin Gonzalez, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Women’s Minimumweight – Lorraine Villalobos vs. Katherine Renee Lindenmuth

Super Welterweight – Grant Flores vs. Jorge Ayala Lopez

Women’s Bantamweight – Stefanie Cohen vs. Leanne Calderon

Heavyweight – Zach Spiller vs. Kaleel Carter

Watch the Free live stream event on Golden Boy Boxing’s official YouTube Channel at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

