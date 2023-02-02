How to Watch Erik Bazinyan vs Alantez Fox Boxing Match Live Online

On Thursday night popular undefeated super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan will return to the boxing ring against American Alantez Fox at the Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada and the event will be broadcast live online.

Bazinyan (28-0, 21 KOs) is a 27-year-old top contender at 168-pounds and he was born in Armenia but now calls Canada home. He is quickly climbing the ranks to title contention and believes his time for a championship bout is soon.

Fox (28-3-1, 13 KOs) is going to be a tough test for Bazinyan and the American who stands 6 foot 4 inches tall will use his height and reach to try to upset the Canadian favorite.

For Bazinyan he has the pressure fighting in front of a hometown crowd and remaining undefeated, while Fox doesn’t feel as much pressure since he is the underdog and doesn’t have the spotlight on him.

The experience of the 30-year-old Fox will come in handy, and he will need to apply the pressure to really test the unbeaten Bazinyan in what should be a great bout between to skilled contenders.

The Eye of the Tiger promoted event will also feature other local Canadian talent on the undercard.

Montreal’s Yves Ulysse Jr. (22-2, 12 KOs) co-headlines the card against Mexico’s Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (25-3-1, 15 KOs) and the two will square off in a 10-round light welterweight bout.

Undefeated Canadian prospects Alexandre Gaumont, Christopher Guerrero, Avery Martin-Duval, and Wilkens Mathieu will all see action on the card.

Fight Card

Erik Bazinyan vs. Alantez Fox

Yves Ulysse Jr. vs. Gabriel Valenzuela

Raphael Courchesne vs. Diego Reyes

Christopher Guerrero vs. Nassim Mahouechi

Alexandre Gaumont vs. Piotr Bis

Avery Martin-Duval vs. Eduardo Garcia

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Zsolt Birkas

How to watch Erik Bazinyan vs Alantez Fox

Boxing fans in North America can watch the Bazinyan vs. Fox fight card live and exclusively on the ESPN+ live streaming service starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 2, 2023. For more information on tonight’s event visit: https://eottm.com/event/erik-bazinyan-vs-alantez-fox/

