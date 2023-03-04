Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo will take place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, March 4 and will be shown on SHOWTIME and before the main card a FREE live stream prelim fight card for fans on YouTube.

Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) comes from Texas and is a former world boxing champion and he will take on fellow former champ Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) of the Philippines in a 12-round featherweight bout for the interim WBC title and a chance at another title opportunity next.

The Filipino former WBC featherweight champion lost his title to Rey Vargas and this is why Figueroa believes his size and reach will play a factor on Saturday night.

Magsayo wants to utilize his counter boxing ability and try to catch the more aggressive Figueroa coming in in hopes of landing a knockout blow that will end the fight.

The Co-Main Event features former unified junior middleweight world champion Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs) taking on Armando Resendiz (13-1, 9 KOs) in a middleweight bout set for ten rounds of action.

Before the main card on SHOWTIME, the Free live stream prelims on YouTube will be stacked with action where multiple up and coming undefeated prospects will showcase their skills.

PBC on Showtime Main Fight Card

Featherweight (126 lbs) Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo

Middleweight (160 lbs) Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz

Middleweight (160 lbs) Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia

Preliminary Fight Card

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) Terrell Gausha vs. Brandyn Lynch

Welterweight (147 lbs) Justin DeLoach vs. Travon Marshall

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) Enriko Gogokhia vs. Samuel Teah

Middleweight (160 lbs) Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses

Featherweight (126 lbs) Albert Gonzalez vs. Joseph Cruz Brown

Lightweight (135 lbs) Anthony Cuba vs. Darel Harris

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Daniel Blancas vs. Kynndale Prather

The Free Live stream preliminary fight card begin at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT on March 4, 2023 on SHOWTIME Sports Official YouTube Channel (Video Below).

Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo: Prelim Fight Card SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN



Upload by Showtime Sports

