Christian Mbilli vs Carlos Gongora Fight Stream, How To Watch Live, Date and Start Time

Christian Mbilli vs Carlos Gongora takes place at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal, Canada on Thursday, March 23.

The event is promoted by Eye of The Tiger Management and will be simulcast in the USA and Canada.

Christian Mbilli (22-0, 20 KOs) is an undefeated super middleweight contender who is quickly making a name for himself thanks to his exciting fighting style and knockout power.

The 27-year-old Mbilli fought for France in the 2016 Olympics, he didn’t win the Gold medal but was honored to represent his country at the games.

Training out of Montreal, he has a strong local fan following in the area and his main goal is to fight for a world title soon and hopefully get the worldwide recognition.

Thursday night, Mbilli will be in for a test when he takes on two-time Ecuadorian Olympian Carlos Gongora in the main event.

Gongora (21-1, 16 KOs) fought in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic representing Ecuador he turned pro a year before the 2016 Olympics and only has one professional defeat.

The 33-year-old Gongora has the goal of landing a title shot and he wants to beat the undefeated knockout artist to put the 168-pound division on notice.

Gongora believes his southpaw stance and boxing skills will trouble the French Canadian slugger and be his advantage heading into the fight.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Christian Mbilli vs. Carlos Gongora

Heavyweight – Simon Kean vs. Eric Molina

Light Welterweight – Steve Claggett vs. Rafael Guzman

Women’s Super Featherweight – Leila Beaudoin vs. Laura Avendano Mondragon

Lightweight – Luis Santana vs. Francisco Arturo Ramirez Martinez

Women’s Cruiserweight – Vanessa LePage Joanisse vs. Princess Hairston

Lightweight – Jhon Orobio vs. Alejandro Medina

Super Middleweight – Wilkens Mathieu vs. Jose Gonzalez Saldana

How to Christian Mbilli vs Carlos Gongora Fight Stream, Date and Start Time

The event takes place on March 23, 2023 begins at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, Live Streams on www.punchinggrace.com in Canada, as well as on ESPN+ in the United States.

