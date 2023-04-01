How To Watch Gamebred Boxing 4: Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis Fight Live Stream

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 heads to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday, April 1 with a stacked fight card headlined by Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis and several former UFC stars going head to head on the undercard.

Jose Aldo, Jeremy Stephens, Ronald “Jacare” Souza, Vitor Belfort, Pearl Gonzalez, Gina Mazany, and Joe Riggs are just some of the former UFC fighters who box on the card.

The hall of fame boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. continues to fight even at the age of 54, this time he will be in the ring with 36-year-old former UFC lightweight champion “Showtime” Anthony Pettis in a cruiserweight fight set for 6 rounds.

Jones Jr., had a well received exhibition bout with Mike Tyson during the lockdown and now he is will face a younger and hungry former MMA champion in a pro bout.

Pettis, who last fought in the PFL is ready to take on the world of boxing for a good payday and a fun experience in front of his hometown of Milwaukee.

For Pettis he considered this opportunity can’t miss because he grew up watching Roy Jones Jr. and he has the chance to fight in front of his friends and family and test his boxing skills against one of the greatest boxing legends of all time.

Jones Jr. said he took this fight to show his younger fighters that there is no excuse if he can get up and train at age 54 for a boxing match and a full camp they can too.

Fight Card

Roy Jones Jr vs. Anthony Pettis

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany

Josh Burns vs. Dillon Cleckler

Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marchiano

Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth

Roberto Armas vs. Javier Zamarron

Danielle Cohen vs. Danielle Wynn

Bi Nguyen vs. Andy Nguyen

Markus Perez vs. Joe Riggs

Cade Howell vs. Devante Sewell

How to Watch Gamebred Boxing 4: Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis Fight

The broadcast starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 1, 2023 and will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass. For more information visit: https://ufcfightpass.com/

