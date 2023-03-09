LIVE Stream: Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Los Angeles Press Conference Video

Undefeated fighters Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and ‘King’ Ryan Garcia faced off at the kickoff presser in New York City on Wednesday morning, the two young boxing stars were confident and sized each other up.

Davis showed up to the press conference nearly two hours late, and this ticked off Garcia who felt it was disrespectful for the three-division champion to hold up the start of the press conference. Davis said it wasn’t done on purpose but it was due to New York City traffic.

The promoters for both fighters acknowledged that each fighter wanted the fight and unlike other superfights like Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao they wanted to fight now in their primes not 5 years too late. When most prime fighters are afraid to face each other Davis and Garcia are motivated to take on the toughest tests.

This will be the biggest fight of the year and a can’t miss bout between two prime, top level fighters who are ready to risk it all for legacy. Both have devastating knockout power and can end the fight with either hand. Davis has already been a world champion five times, Garcia has yet to taste championship gold.

They will fly out to California for the Los Angeles press conference and Garcia will have a lot of fan support since he comes from the Golden State.

The Pay-Per-View event is distributed by SHOWTIME PPV and a live stream broadcast will be available through DAZN PPV.

The Davis vs. Garcia Los Angeles press conference live stream will begin at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on Thursday, March 9, 2023 on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel.



Video upload by Premier Boxing Champions

The Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia ticket pre-sale will be available on Thursday, March 9, 2023 starting at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT until 10:00 PM PT use the promocode: BOXING on www.axs.com. The tickets go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT.

Like this: Like Loading...