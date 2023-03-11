Watch Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam Fight Stream Live from France

Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka is ready to impress and continue his climb to heavyweight title contention when he takes on former world title challenger Carlos Takam on Saturday night in Paris, France.

Yoka (11-1, 9 KOs) is widely considered the best heavyweight boxer from France, and won the gold medal in the Olympic representing the country. Now he will be able to bounce back from his lone defeat to Martin Bakole, and show he is not on the downward spiral.

With being able to fight in front of his countrymen, it will motivate the French top heavyweight and he will be in for a tough test when he goes heads up with Carlos Takam an experienced and savvy boxing veteran.

Takam (39-7-1, 28 KOs) fought for the world title against British superstar Anthony Joshua and lost in his title bid, but he is no slouch, he can punch and he has crafty moves that give fighters hard time in the ring.

This will be a good test for Yoka and help him get experience in against a very well seasoned former title challenger.

Undefeated Dan Azeez will also be on the fight card he will take on Thomas Faure in a light heavyweight bout, and female welterweight’s Lauren Price and Naomi Mannes will trade blows in a can’t miss bout between two tough ladies.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam

Light Heavyweight – Thomas Faure vs. Dan Azeez

Women’s Welterweight – Lauren Price vs. Naomi Mannes

Macaulay McGowan vs. Farrhad Saad

Junior Middleweight – Victor Yoka vs. Branislav Malinovic

Welterweight – Lyad Tormos vs. Goga Kevlishvili

How to watch Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam heavyweight boxing match

The fight begins at 2:30 AM ET / 11:30 AM PT on Saturday, March 11, 2023 on ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the UK. For more information visit: www.boxxer.com

Like this: Like Loading...