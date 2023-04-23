Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: Watch Fight Stream Live on Showtime PPV

Two of boxing’s brightest young stars are ready to put their undefeated record on the line on Saturday night, when Gervonta “Tank” Davis the three-division world champion and popular contender “King” Ryan Garcia face off in the main event on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) already has the credentials to prove he is one of the top pound for pound fighters in the world at age 28. He has won titles in the super featherweight, lightweight and light welterweight divisions and already headlined multiple sold out arenas.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has been criticized as a hype job with a pretty face. The good looking California boxer is not just looks but he packs a lethal punch, his left hook if it connects can put anyone in the ring with him to sleep.

The 24-year-old Garcia wants to be taken seriously and to prove his point he demanded a fight with Tank Davis. Many boxing fans laughed at it and thought he was crazy, Garcia thinks otherwise and really believes he will be the first man to stop Davis in the ring.

The fight takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be broadcast live on Showtime PPV and can be ordered online to view via live stream.

Fight Card

Catchweight (136 lbs) – Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Super Middleweight Championship (168 lbs) – David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao (WBA Title)

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) – Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips

Bantamweight (118 lbs) Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena

The Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showtime Live Stream Pay-Per-View begins at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 22, 2023 on SHOWTIME PPV for more information visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5904/davis-vs-garcia

