Glory 85: Heavyweight Kickboxing Tournament Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

GLORY 85: Heavyweight kickboxing tournament takes place at the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands and will decide who fights Antonio Plazibat for the interim GLORY heavyweight title in the summer. The four man tournament winner will also have a place in the upcoming GLORY heavyweight Grand Prix in December where the winner gets $500,000.

The four heavyweights participating in the tournament are Jahfarr Wilnis (33-13-1, 8 KOs),Murat Aygun (35-33, 8 KOs), Tariq “Cookie” Osaro (22-2-1), and “The Iron Bull” Enver Sljivar (40-6, 23 KOs).

Kickboxing fans can watch a FREE fight preliminary card live stream on YouTube prior to the main card which also features a GLORY welterweight championship co-main event between champion Endy Semeleer (33-1, 17 KOs) and former champion Murthel Groenhart (69-25-3, 40 KOs).

The Free Live Stream Prelim card on YouTube features Maksymilian Bratkowicz (11-3-0, 3 KOs) of Poland and Brice Kombou (17-3, 1 KOs) of Cameroon in a middleweight bout, both are making their GLORY kickboxing debuts. Netherlands Fabio Kwasi (45-8-0, 22 KOs) faces Nikola Filipovic (11-9, 6 KOs) with the winner being a reserve for the heavyweight tournament just in case one of the contestants cannot continue on.

Glory 85 Fight Card

Heavyweight Tournament Final – Semi-Final Winner 1 vs. Semi-Final Winner 2

Glory Welterweight Championship – Endy Semeleer (Champ) vs. Murthel Groenhart

Light Heavyweight – Michael Duut vs. Mohamed Amine

Featherweight – Berjan Peposhi vs. Jan Kaffa

Heavyweight Semi-Final Match – Murat Aygun vs. Enver Sljivar

Heavyweight Semi-Final Match – Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Tariq Osaro

Free Prelim Card

Heavyweight – Fabio Kwasi vs. Nikola Filipovic

Middleweight – Maksymilian Bratkowicz vs. Brice Kombou

Watch the Glory 85 Free Live Stream Prelims on YouTube at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

