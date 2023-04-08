Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez Fight Stream Live Results on DAZN

One of the best boxers out of San Antonio, Texas is Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and he is ready to entertain his hometown fans at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio on April 8 against Cristian Gonzalez, and the event will be shown live on DAZN.

Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) is undefeated and a former super flyweight champion at only 23 years of age, he is dropping down in weight to fight for the vacant WBO flyweight title in hopes of becoming a two-division champion.

He goes by the name “Bam” and is trained by Robert Garcia in Riverside, California, he is one of the best young fighters in the sport today and he has the hunger and desire to challenge himself against the best early in his career when most of the guys his age or still prospects he has already won a world title and defended it multiple times against former world champions much more experienced than himself.

Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) of Tultitlan, Mexico is making his US boxing debut on Saturday night and when he steps into the ring with Bam he is fighting for the first world title of his career. The Mexican boxer doesn’t have the KO power that Bam possesses but he has the boxing ability and height to make it difficult.

The co-main event pits undefeated WBA/IBF super bantamweight world champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev against Filipino challenger Marlon Tapales.

Fight Card

Flyweight Championship – Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez (vacant WBO title)

Super Bantamweight – Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales (WBA and IBF titles)

Featherweight – Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno

Super Featherweight – Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena

Super Bantamweight – Jesus Martinez vs Jose Lopez

Light Heavyweight – Khalil Coe vs James Quiter

Lightweight – Marc Castro vs Ricardo Lopez

Middleweight – Israil Madrimov vs Raphael Igbokwe

Watch the fight results live on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, Live Stream on DAZN.

Like this: Like Loading...