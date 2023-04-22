KINGPYN: AnesonGib vs Austin McBroom, Blueface vs Ed Matthews Free Live Stream Fight Countdown Show

Kingpyn Boxing High Stakes Tournament Quarter Finals comes to you LIVE from London, England on April 21 with AnesonGib vs Austin McBroom as the headliner and Blueface vs Ed Matthews as the special attraction.

The High Stakes Tournament is something new for the influencer and content creator social media boxing format. The tourney consists of eight men and eight women fighting to be called the best Social Media boxer in the world.

The main event pits AnesonGib also known as the Seven Figure Gibber in a rematch with Austin McBroom of the Ace Family vlogs on YouTube in the main event of the night.

McBroom was the betting favorite when he first faced AnesonGib at the Social Gloves boxing event last year in LA. McBroom dropped Gib and it looked like the British YouTuber wasn’t going to the distance but instead he came back off the canvas and put relentless pressure on McBroom dropping him several times and eventually knocking him out.

Gib wants to shut the mouth of McBroom who he claims was making excuses for his loss and make a statement at the High Stakes Tournament.

Controversial California rap star Blueface was added to the card in a special attraction fight against UK TikToker Ed Matthews in a middleweight bout.

Beta Squad’s King Kenny takes on content creator MyMateNate, Jarvis faces Tom Zanetti in what should be an intriguing bout. Several other men’s tournament bouts will also be on the card.

On the women’s end content creator and adult star Elle Brooke faces Polish star Ms Danielka, Brazilian social media star Jully Poca goes head to head with Danielle Helmsley, and Emily Brooke faces content creator Amber O’Donnell. There will also be other female fights on the card as part of the tournament on who will advance to the semi-final round in Dublin, Ireland.

Kingpyn Boxing takes place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on April 22, 2023, for more information visit: https://kingpynboxing.com/

Kingpyn Fight Card

Aneson Gib vs. Austin McBroom

Elle Brooke vs. Aleksandra Daniel

Blueface vs. Ed Matthews

Whindersson Nunes vs. Filip Marcinek

Daniella Hemsley vs. Jully Oliveira

Jarvis Khattri vs. Tom Zanetti

My Mate Nate vs. King Kenny

6ar6ie6 vs. Whitney Johns

Emily Brooke vs. Amber O’Donnell

Watch The KINGPYN WATCH PARTY & PRE SHOW High Stakes Tournament Quarter Finals Live Stream on YouTube at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...