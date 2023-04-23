Manny Pacquiao thinks Ryan Garcia can still improve after KO loss to Gervonta Tank Davis

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia put on a show on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and were not scared to put their unbeaten records on the line.

Garcia, 24, dared to be great on Saturday night but the skill level between Tank and Garcia was evident. Davis, 28, already won several world titles in three different weight classes and has the experience on the big stage.

The ring IQ of Davis was too much for Garcia who has never fought for a world title before. This was a huge step up for the Californian but he took his chance and will likely look at this as a learning experience as he continues his journey in boxing.

Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao who is one of Ryan Garcia’s favorite boxers of all time was in attendance and he told Fight Hub TV that he enjoyed that fight. He aslo believes Garcia can improve as a boxer and learn from this because he is still young.

“It’s a good fight but maybe more development for Ryan Garcia, he is still young,” Pacquiao told Fight Hub TV.

Pacquiao who also suffered a body shot knockout early in his career gave advice on what Ryan Garcia should do next after suffering his first pro loss.

“He should strengthen his body, also learn more techniques, that’s what he needs. He has the skill of boxing but he needs to improve on it,” said Pacquiao.

Manny Pacquiao was impressed with Gervonta “Tank” Davis and thinks a good next fight for the undefeated southpaw is the winner of Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko for the undisputed lightweight championship.

The fighting Senator told Fight Hub TV he is returning to the ring in an exhibition boxing match in July of 2023.

